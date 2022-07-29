Jul 29, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
Presentation (Pre-Recorded)
Jul 29, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Alison Dolan
Rightmove plc - CFO & Director
* Peter Brooks-Johnson
Rightmove plc - CEO
=====================
Peter Brooks-Johnson - Rightmove plc - CEO
Welcome to the presentation of Rightmove's results for the first half of 2022. My name is Peter Brooks-Johnson, and I'm joined by Alison Dolan, our CFO.
I'm going to talk through the highlights of the last 6 months. Alison is going to go through the more detailed financials, and then I'm going to spend some time giving you a little more color on the housing market and our strategic developments.
Our results in the first half again demonstrate the strength of our model in all markets. Continuing the momentum of the second half of last year, we've seen a record overall growth in ARPA of GBP 127 since June 2021. This has been driven by a mix of price and product upgrades. We've returned to a more normal pattern of pricing
