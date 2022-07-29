Jul 29, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Peter Brooks-Johnson - Rightmove plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Good morning to those of you in the room and those of you who are joining us via webcast. My name is Peter Brooks-Johnson. And I'm joined by Alison Dolan, our CFO; and [Rory Hook], our Head of Commercial Finance.



Hopefully, you've had a chance to see the presentation, which we posted online at 7 a.m. I thought I'd take a couple of minutes, only a couple of minutes, to start off with to give you a quick summary of all those words and pictures that are in the presentation.



The network effects at the heart of our business are stronger than ever with -- as you can see that we've delivered record leads yet again. In terms of our customer numbers, we're broadly flat. Sorry, got on the wrong (inaudible). In terms of the customer numbers, we're broadly flat. And in terms of ARPA, we've had a great result with ARPA up GBP 127 in the first half of the year.



We talked a lot in February about momentum, and you can see that coming through with our momentum delivering in product delivery and that leading to