Rightmove PLC Investor Day Transcript

Nov 27, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Johan Svanstrom - Rightmove plc - CEO & Executive Director



Great. So welcome to this Rightmove Investor Day. It's great to have you all, and thank you very much for attending in the room and a lot of people on the webinar as well. So I think what we saw in that video is just what an impactful industry that we operate in, touching literally every personal life out there and most of our professional lives as well.



My name is Johan Svanstrom. I have been in technology companies and leadership positions for the last 25 years of pretty much an international career. I joined CEO at Rightmove 8 months ago. And that was on the back of a pretty turbulent or at least volatile backdrop for the industry and certainly the markets overall.



Now what I've learned over this time is the Rightmove is an extraordinarily resilient company and business model. We have evidenced that today through the trading updates sent out on the RNS this morning, and I think you have all seen it most likely. What I've also learned is that the business is formed and operated by a truly high-quality team. Some of whom,