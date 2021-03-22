Rio Tinto PLC Cultural Heritage Seminar 1 (Virtual) Transcript

Mar 22, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Thank you, Heidi, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Rio Tinto's Communities and Social Performance Seminar with a focus on cultural heritage management. The seminar will combine a number of presentations, followed by a Q&A session. The presentations will be slightly longer than usual at just under an hour, but we will use that time very well and provide you a broad overview of our communities and social performance function, covering our policies and standards, case studies from Australia and Canada and the change to our government -- governance. You will hear from members of the Executive Committee, CSP