May 17, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Jason Robert Fairclough - BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of the Developed & Emerging EMEA Metals and Mining Equity Research
So ready for the next session. So I'm Jason Fairclough. I run Metals and Mining Research for Bank of America in Europe and the wider EMEA region. So on behalf of myself and my colleague in Australia, James Redfern, it does give me great pleasure to introduce our next company, Rio Tinto.
Speaking for Rio Tinto, we have CEO Jakob Stausholm. Now prior to becoming CEO at Rio Tinto, Jakob was the CFO. He's also worked in senior roles at Shell, at ISS and Maersk. And I recently learned that Jakob speaks Spanish fluently. (foreign language) Miami, Jakob, and we're looking forward to your presentation. So Jakob's chosen a hybrid session. So he'll do a couple of slides just to introduce Rio Tinto, and then we'll have a fireside chat. So Jakob, over to you. Thank you.
Jakob Stausholm - Rio Tinto Group - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Jason, and good morning to all. It's really a pleasure to be here in-person event,
Rio Tinto PLC at Bank of America Virtual Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference Transcript
May 17, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...