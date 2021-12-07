Q1 2022 Renalytix PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Dec 07, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Renalytix Conference Call to review First Quarter results for fiscal year 2022.



At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question and answer session toward the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.



I would now like to turn the call over to Peter DeNardo of CapComm Partners for a few introductory remarks.



Peter DeNardo - CapComm Partners - Principal



Thank you [Katherine] and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today from Renalytix are James McCullough, Chief Executive Officer; Tom McLain, President; and James Sterling, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements with the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that relates to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking