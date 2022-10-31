Full Year 2022 Renalytix PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Renalytix Conference Call to review Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.



Joining me today from Renalytix are James McCollough, Chief Executive Officer; Tom McLain, President; Michael Donovan, Chief Medical Officer and James Sterling, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events,