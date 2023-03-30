Mar 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning and welcome to the Renalytix Conference Call to review Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the call over to Peter DeNardo of CapComm Partners for a few introductory comments.
Peter DeNardo - CapComm Partners - Principal
Thank you, [Michelle]. Good morning and welcome to the Renalytix conference call to review second quarter and first half fiscal year 2023 financial results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of today's call.
As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today from Renalytix to provide formal remarks are James McCullough, Chief Executive Officer; Tom McLain, President, and James Sterling, Chief
Half Year 2023 Renalytix PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...