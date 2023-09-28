Full Year 2023 Renalytix PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 28, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Renalytix conference call to review fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results. (Operator Instructions). I would now like to turn the call over to Peter DeNardo of CapComm Partners for a few introductory comments. Please go ahead.



Peter DeNardo - CapComm Partners - IR



Thank you, Michelle, and thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today from Renalytix to provide formal remarks are James McCullough, Chief Executive Officer; Tom McLain, President, and James Sterling, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future results, and events or performance, are forward-looking statements.



Examples of these statements include -- without limitation -- the potential benefits, including economic savings, of