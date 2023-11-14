Q1 2024 Renalytix PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Renalytix conference call to review first quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. We will be facilitating a question and answer session towards the end of today's call.



As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes. I would now like to turn the call over to Peter DeNardo of CapComm Partners for a few introductory comments.



Peter DeNardo - CapComm Partners - IR



Thank you, [Livia.] Thank you all for participating in today's call. Joining me today from Renalytix to provide formal remarks are James McCullough, CEO; Howard Doran, Chief Business Officer; Tom McLain, President; and James Sterling, CFO.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made during this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results, or