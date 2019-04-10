Rio Tinto PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 10, 2019 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon Robert Thompson - Rio Tinto Group - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone, both here in London and those of you joining us on the webcast and welcome to the 2019 Rio Tinto Annual General Meeting. We start, as always as safety, our top priority. So please take a moment to listen to this short safety announcement.



(presentation)



It's a pleasure to introduce my fellow members of the Rio Tinto board. Starting on my far left, David Constable; Moya Greene; Simon Henry; Ann Godbehere, who is Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee; Steve Allen, our Group Company Secretary; J-S Jacques, our Chief Executive; Jakob Stausholm, our Chief Financial Officers; Megan Clark, who chairs the Sustainability Committee; Sam Laidlaw, who chairs our Remuneration Committee; and Simon McKeon; and Michael L'Estrange, who chairs our Australia forum, joins us from Sydney via the video link.



Over the past year, we've said farewell to Paul Tellier, who retired in May, and to our former CFO, Chris Lynch, who retired in September. And after 9 years of service, Ann Godbehere