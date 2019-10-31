Rio Tinto PLC Investor Seminar Transcript

Oct 31, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Menno Sanderse;Head of Investor Relations -



Good morning, everybody, and welcome at Rio Tinto. Good evening, for those of you listening on the webcast. My name is Menno Sanderse, Rio Tinto Investor Relations. Before we kick off, a couple of housekeeping points from my side. First, can please everybody turn off their phones or at least turn them to silent? And secondly, and very importantly, because quite a busy room, there are no planned emergency drills. So if you hear the alarm and it's a broken tone, then please stay in your seat, but be very alert. If you hear a continuous tone interspaced with a voice message, then please follow the fire warden and evacuate immediately. They'll come through those 2 doors. Leave via the staircase as you would usually do. The master point is in front of the King George statue on #1 Carlton Street.



And then to start the agenda. We will start the day with J-S followed by Vivek on market fundamentals, Simon on commercial and our connection with customers, Chris on iron ore followed by the first of 2 Q&A sessions. Post the break, we will continue with