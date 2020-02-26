Full Year 2019 Rio Tinto PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Menno Gerard Cornelis Sanderse - Rio Tinto Group - Head of IR



Great. Good morning, everybody, and good evening, everybody, on the phone and the web. Welcome to Rio Tinto's 2019 Results Presentation. Again, thank you for joining us so early in the morning here, and thank you for those on the phone and the webcast in Australia for giving up some of your evening and joining us.



Before we turn to J-S and Jakob to present our 2019 results and an outlook, a couple of housekeeping items. Please turn off your phone or at the least, please turn on silent. Secondly, no safety test planned for today. So if you hear the fire alarm, 2 exit doors, 1 at the back, 1 here. Security personnel is also the fire marshall. Follow their instructions. The exit door is at the back here, right and left or right and left. And then finally, we'll go for the Q&A procedure at the end of the session. With that, J-S, please.



Jean-SÃ©bastien Jacques -



Thank you, Menno. And good morning, good evening, all. I'm very happy, together with the team, to welcome