Rio Tinto PLC Climate and Water Seminar Transcript

Apr 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Jean-SÃ©bastien Jacques - Rio Tinto Group - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning and good evening. Welcome to Rio Tinto's 2020 Sustainability Seminar. There is absolutely no doubt that we are holding this session at an unprecedented time as the world tries to contain COVID-19. After carefully considering it, we decided to go ahead with this event online rather than in person for obvious reasons, as we believe it remains important to discuss sustainability issues, even at difficult times like this. It is a great opportunity for us to connect and continue the dialogue.



Today, we will explain why sustainability is core to our strategy. We will share our investment thinking and discipline in this area and go into greater detail on our approach to climate and water. Both of these dimensions, along with health and safety, are key to our approach to sustainability.



You are all familiar with this slide. At Rio Tinto, our purpose is clear. As pioneers in mining and metals, we produce materials essential to human progress. Rio Tinto provides the materials