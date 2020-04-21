Apr 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
Jean-SÃ©bastien Jacques - Rio Tinto Group - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning and good evening. Welcome to Rio Tinto's 2020 Sustainability Seminar. There is absolutely no doubt that we are holding this session at an unprecedented time as the world tries to contain COVID-19. After carefully considering it, we decided to go ahead with this event online rather than in person for obvious reasons, as we believe it remains important to discuss sustainability issues, even at difficult times like this. It is a great opportunity for us to connect and continue the dialogue.
Today, we will explain why sustainability is core to our strategy. We will share our investment thinking and discipline in this area and go into greater detail on our approach to climate and water. Both of these dimensions, along with health and safety, are key to our approach to sustainability.
You are all familiar with this slide. At Rio Tinto, our purpose is clear. As pioneers in mining and metals, we produce materials essential to human progress. Rio Tinto provides the materials
Rio Tinto PLC Climate and Water Seminar Transcript
Apr 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...