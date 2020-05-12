May 12, 2020 / 03:20PM GMT

Jason Robert Fairclough - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Head of the Developed & Emerging EMEA Metals and Mining Equity Research



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Good afternoon in the U.S., actually good afternoon in Europe. Good early morning to people in Asia. I'm Jason Fairclough, I currently run my research at Bank of America in EMEA. I'm pleased to introduce our next company, Rio Tinto. I jointly cover Rio Tinto along with my colleague, James Redfern. James is based down in Sydney, he's also dialed into our session today. Speaking for Rio Tinto, we have CEO, J-S Jacques. J-S has been a long-term supporter of our conference. J-S, we're very pleased to welcome you back again and we thank you for supporting us in this year's unusual format. I also think that it's about 1 a.m. there in Sydney. So you get extra kudos for being awake. So J-S is going to make some opening comments, and he's got some slides. The slides are available on the Veracast platform or on Rio Tinto's website. And as a reminder, this is a self-drive system. You have to flip the slides along, and I think J-S will give us some