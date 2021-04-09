Rio Tinto PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 09, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

Simon Robert Thompson - Rio Tinto Group - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning to everyone here in London and around the world. My name is Simon Thompson. I'm the Chairman of Rio Tinto, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2021 Annual General Meeting for Rio Tinto plc.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions here in England, we're holding a hybrid meeting this year, but I'm pleased to welcome in person here in London Sam Laidlaw, Senior Independent Director for Rio Tinto plc and Chairman of our Remuneration Committee; Peter Cunningham, our Interim Chief Financial Officer; and Steve Allen, our group company Secretary. I'm also pleased to welcome all the other members of the Rio Tinto Board, who are joining us remotely: Jakob Stausholm, our Chief Executive, who's currently in Australia; Megan Clark, Chair of our Sustainability Committee; Michael L'Estrange; Hinda Gharbi; Simon Henry, who's Chair of our Audit Committee; Simon McKeon, who's the Senior Independent Director for Rio Tinto Limited; Jennifer Nason; and Ngaire Woods.



The notice of meeting containing the text of