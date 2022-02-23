Full Year 2021 Rio Tinto PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Menno Gerard Cornelis Sanderse - Rio Tinto Group - Head of IR
Good evening, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to Rio Tinto's 2021 results presentation, and thank you for joining us. Today's presentation is virtual, but we hope to see many of you face-to-face in the next few days. Our CEO, Jakob Stausholm; and CFO, Peter Cunningham, will go through a presentation, which will be followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)
Before we start, please have a look at the cautionary statement on Slide 2 for a moment.
Thank you very much, and Jakob, over to you.
Jakob Stausholm - Rio Tinto Group - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Menno. Good morning, and good evening from Sydney. I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of Eora Nation as the traditional custodians and pay my respect to elders past, present and emerging. I extend that respect to all aboriginal and Torres Strait islanders people.
When I presented my first result as Chief Executive last February, I set out 4 key objectives to make Rio Tinto an even
Feb 23, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
