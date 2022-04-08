Rio Tinto PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 08, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT

Good morning to everyone here in London and to those of us -- those of you joining us virtually via Lumi. My name is Simon Thompson. I'm the Chairman of Rio Tinto, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2022 Annual General Meeting.



After 2 years of COVID-19 restrictions, it's great to see so many shareholders here in person at our AGM in London. We're also offering virtual participation through the Lumi platform, where you can watch the meeting live, vote and ask questions. We start, as always, with safety, our top priority. So please take a moment to listen to this short safety announcement.



It's my pleasure to introduce my fellow members of the Rio Tinto Board: Steve Allen, our Group Company Secretary; Simon McKeon, Senior Independent Director of Rio Tinto Limited; Sam Laidlaw, Senior Independent Director of Rio Tinto plc and Chair of our