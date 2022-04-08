Apr 08, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
Simon Robert Thompson - Rio Tinto Group - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
Good morning to everyone here in London and to those of us -- those of you joining us virtually via Lumi. My name is Simon Thompson. I'm the Chairman of Rio Tinto, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to our 2022 Annual General Meeting.
After 2 years of COVID-19 restrictions, it's great to see so many shareholders here in person at our AGM in London. We're also offering virtual participation through the Lumi platform, where you can watch the meeting live, vote and ask questions. We start, as always, with safety, our top priority. So please take a moment to listen to this short safety announcement.
(presentation)
Simon Robert Thompson - Rio Tinto Group - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
It's my pleasure to introduce my fellow members of the Rio Tinto Board: Steve Allen, our Group Company Secretary; Simon McKeon, Senior Independent Director of Rio Tinto Limited; Sam Laidlaw, Senior Independent Director of Rio Tinto plc and Chair of our
Rio Tinto PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 08, 2022 / 10:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...