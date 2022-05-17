May 17, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Jason Robert Fairclough - BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of the Developed & Emerging EMEA Metals and Mining Equity Research



So ready for the next session. So I'm Jason Fairclough. I run Metals and Mining Research for Bank of America in Europe and the wider EMEA region. So on behalf of myself and my colleague in Australia, James Redfern, it does give me great pleasure to introduce our next company, Rio Tinto.



Speaking for Rio Tinto, we have CEO Jakob Stausholm. Now prior to becoming CEO at Rio Tinto, Jakob was the CFO. He's also worked in senior roles at Shell, at ISS and Maersk. And I recently learned that Jakob speaks Spanish fluently. (foreign language) Miami, Jakob, and we're looking forward to your presentation. So Jakob's chosen a hybrid session. So he'll do a couple of slides just to introduce Rio Tinto, and then we'll have a fireside chat. So Jakob, over to you. Thank you.



Jakob Stausholm - Rio Tinto Group - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jason, and good morning to all. It's really a pleasure to be here in-person event,