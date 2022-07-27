Jul 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Menno Gerard Cornelis Sanderse - Rio Tinto Group - Head of IR
(Operator Instructions) Finally, before we start, can I draw your attention to our cautionary statement on Slide 2. Please read this carefully before you read the remainder of the materials.
It's now my pleasure to hand over to Rio Tinto's CEO, Jakob Stausholm. Jakob?
Jakob Stausholm - Rio Tinto Group - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Menno. Good morning, and good evening to those of you listening in the Far East and Australia. It's a pleasure to present in person for the first time in London for 2.5 years.
Our world has certainly changed in that time. The short-term outlook remains truly unpredictable, from logistics and supply chain issues and ongoing COVID impact to the war in Ukraine and increasing geopolitical tensions. Lately, heightened inflation in the Western world is putting pressure on real incomes and spending power. This is forcing governments and central banks to take actions, which add to the risk of potential recessions. This clearly impacts us. However, it
Half Year 2022 Rio Tinto PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...