Rio Tinto PLC Investor Seminar Transcript

Nov 30, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Menno Gerard Cornelis Sanderse - Rio Tinto Group - Head of IR



Good morning, and good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to Rio Tinto's 2022 Capital Markets Update. Before we kick off, there are a few logistics items that I want to address briefly. There are no fire drills planned today. If you hear the fire alarm in this room, please leave the room via the emergency exits and follow the instructions of the fire marshals. Before we start, also please take note of the cautionary statements on Pages 2 and 3. Considering those read, I would like to discuss a couple of points on today's agenda.



The break will be relatively short. Please be considerate to those listening online and return promptly to this room, so we can start on time again. There are 2 Q&A sessions. One before the end -- before the break and one at the end. Instructions will follow, but please limit yourself to 1 question and 1 follow-up. For those based in Australia and Asia, there will be another bite at the cherry on the 15th of December with an additional Q&A session in Sydney with a large group of the Executive Committee.

