Full Year 2022 Rio Tinto PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jakob Stausholm - Rio Tinto Group - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Menno. Good morning, and good evening. I'm really pleased to be here with you in London, and thank you for those of you