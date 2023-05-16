May 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Jason Robert Fairclough - BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of the Developed & Emerging EMEA Metals and Mining Equity Research



Speaking of Tinto, they're right over there. So I'm very pleased to welcome our next company, Rio Tinto, representing Rio Tinto, we have CEO, Jakob Stausholm. Jakob is a very experienced global executive. He's worked at Shell. He worked at Maersk, before joining Rio Tinto. He and I also share the experience of having worked in Argentina back in the 1990s. So Jakob, maybe we'll do this one in Spanish. Okay. So Jakob's chosen the hybrid format. He will present a few slides and then he'll join me over here for a fireside chat. So Jakob, over to you. Welcome.



Jakob Stausholm - Rio Tinto Group - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Jason and good morning. Before I start, I just would like to acknowledge and pay my respect to all traditional owners and First Nations people that host our operations around the world. Jason, let's come back to Spain. We are, of course, in Barcelona, and we are in Spain and that's where it all