May 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Jason Robert Fairclough - BofA Securities, Research Division - Head of the Developed & Emerging EMEA Metals and Mining Equity Research
Speaking of Tinto, they're right over there. So I'm very pleased to welcome our next company, Rio Tinto, representing Rio Tinto, we have CEO, Jakob Stausholm. Jakob is a very experienced global executive. He's worked at Shell. He worked at Maersk, before joining Rio Tinto. He and I also share the experience of having worked in Argentina back in the 1990s. So Jakob, maybe we'll do this one in Spanish. Okay. So Jakob's chosen the hybrid format. He will present a few slides and then he'll join me over here for a fireside chat. So Jakob, over to you. Welcome.
Jakob Stausholm - Rio Tinto Group - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you, Jason and good morning. Before I start, I just would like to acknowledge and pay my respect to all traditional owners and First Nations people that host our operations around the world. Jason, let's come back to Spain. We are, of course, in Barcelona, and we are in Spain and that's where it all
Rio Tinto Ltd at Bank of America Global Metal & Mining Conference Transcript
May 16, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...