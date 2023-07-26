Half Year 2023 Rio Tinto PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Menno Gerard Cornelis Sanderse - Rio Tinto Group - Head of IR



Good morning and good evening, everybody, and welcome to Rio Tinto's half year results. It's very good to be with you again today after seeing many of you about 2 weeks ago at Ulaanbaatar and at our Oyu Tolgoi site, which you see a great picture here. We will follow totally normal proceedings today. Jakob and Peter will take you through introduction and remarks and we will follow that with a question-and-answer session. Please limit yourself to one question and one follow up so we can cover as many people as possible that are attending today. For those in the room, there is no emergency drill planned. If you hear a fire alarm, please leave by the fire exits at the front and at the back of the room and follow the instructions from the fire marshals.



Jakob, over to you.



Jakob Stausholm - Rio Tinto Group - CEO & Executive Director



Well, thank you, Menno. Good morning, and good evening to those of you in the East. It's a pleasure to be with you in London once again with Peter on my side.