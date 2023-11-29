Nov 29, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
Kyle Stewart -
Thank you, everyone, for joining, and welcome to Star Diamond's live event hosted by 6. I'm pleased to introduce our speakers for today, Ewan Mason, Interim CEO; and George Read, Senior VP of Corporate Development. They will be discussing yesterday's press release. And afterwards, we will be answering questions so you can submit your questions from the chat at any point during the conversation. As always, the summit is being recorded and will be available on six.com, to watch afterwards.
So without further ado, I'll hand things over to you to Ewan to start and kick things off.
Ewan D. Mason - Star Diamond Corporation - Interim CEO, Interim President & Chairman
Great. Thanks, Kyle, and thank you to all and good day for joining us today on this presentation where we're going to explain to you where we've gotten to through a very long complicated process. I think, though, it's important for the new shareholders that we explain just what we are briefly before we get into that, I'm going to hand that over to George.
George H. Read
Rio Tinto Group, Star Diamond Corporation - Special Call Transcript
Nov 29, 2023 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...