Rio Tinto PLC Investor Seminar - Sydney Transcript

Dec 06, 2023 / 05:00AM GMT

Menno Gerard Cornelis Sanderse - Rio Tinto Group - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome, everybody, in beautiful Sydney, and thank you very much for joining us at the 2023 Rio Tinto Capital Markets Day. Also thank you to those joining us online, especially in Europe, where it's now very early. We think we have a very exciting program lined up in the next couple of hours, which you can see on Slide 5. There'll be plenty of time for questions at the end and even after the event for some drinks and burgers. And for those of you in the room, it's not very often that you have the whole ExCo here or nearly the whole ExCo as well as our Chief Scientist, Nigel; our Head of Exploration, Dave; and our Chief Economist, Vivek. So please, I invite you to stay with us for some time after we end.



Can I please ask you to turn off your phones or put them at least to silent? There's no fire alarm planned for today. So if you hear the fire alarm, please leave the room through the fire doors. They're on the left and on the right there behind me, and follow the instructions of the Intercontinental fire wardens.

