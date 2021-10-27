Oct 27, 2021 / NTS GMT

Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Analyst



Our next speaker here. Don Schmidt, the CEO of Rapid Therapeutic. There he is. Don, good afternoon.



Don Schmidt - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. - CEO



Hey, good afternoon. Can you hear me?



Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Analyst



I can hear you; I can see you. How's your Wednesday going?



Don Schmidt - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. - CEO



It's pretty good. Weather cleared up here in Dallas about an hour ago, so things are looking up.



Spencer Israel - Benzinga - Analyst



Awesome, awesome. So we have your slides. Let's get them up on the screen, guys. There we go. All right, tell us all about Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories.



Don Schmidt - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. - CEO



Love to. Thanks for getting us in this conference today. We're glad to be here. We'll jump past this first couple of slides, including the [