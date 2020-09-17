Half Year 2020 Rubis SCA Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 17, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



(interpreted) Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the presentation of the half year results 2020 for Rubis. Please note that this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) Now I'm going to give the floor to Jacques Riou, General Partner of Rubis; and Bruno Krief, Financial Director for the conference of today. You've got the floor.



Jacques Riou - Rubis SCA - Managing Partner, Member of the Management Board - Legal Representative of Agena, & Member of the Group Management Committee



(interpreted) Ladies and gentlemen, good evening. Thank you for being connected and thank you for the time that you are devoting to us. We are going to present to you the results of the first half year of 2020 of the Rubis Group. Naturally, and without any surprise, obviously, the first, a striking fact amongst the events that have happened during the half year, it's the impact of the COVID pandemic on the activities of the group.



I don't have to describe to you the pandemic because you all know about it that pandemic had effects that were mitigated and restricted