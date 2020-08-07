Q2 2020 Russel Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Martin Leb Juravsky - Russel Metals Inc. - CFO



Thank you, Chris. Good morning, everyone. I plan on providing a brief overview of the Q2 highlights to give a context for the key developments that we have seen. If you want to follow along, I'll be using the PowerPoint slides that are on our website. Just go to the Investor Relations, Conference Calls part of the website, and you'll be able to find it.



So let me start on Page 5 with a few summary observations. One, it was obviously a very unusual quarter with the developments related to the COVID-19 challenges. In fact, the