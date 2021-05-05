Russel Metals Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Today's Annual General Meeting will be led by Mr. Jim Dinning, Chair of the Board, and will include remarks from Mr. John Reid, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bristol Metals.



James Francis Dinning - Russel Metals Inc. - Independent Chair of the Board



Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and fellow shareholders, and welcome to our 92nd Annual Meeting of Shareholders. And our thanks to each of you for joining us by phone today. My name is Jim Dinning, and I have the honor to serve as Chair of the Board of Russel Metals and will chair today's meeting.



Before I start, let me say on behalf of your Board of Directors, a big thank you to our CEO, John Reid, and to our executive leadership team as well as our management and employees across the Russel family for their dedication and hard work over the past 12