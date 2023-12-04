Dec 04, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to this conference call held by Russel Metals. Today's call will be hosted by Martin Juravsky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and John Reid, President and CEO. Today's presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period. (Operator Instructions) I'll now turn the call over to Marty. Please go ahead.



Martin Juravsky Russel Metals Inc.-EVP - CFO & Secretary



Great. Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining this discussion on short notice, but we just finalized the purchase agreement with Samuels over the weekend. After I go through some introductory comments, John and I will open the floor to questions.



If you want to follow along with the introductory comments, we have the information package posted on the front page of our website, and there is a link to this presentation that you can just click on from the homepage. If you go to page 2, you can read our cautionary statement on forward-looking information.



Let me