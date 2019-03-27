Q4 2018 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Osmotica 2018 Business Update Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference may be recorded. I'd now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. Ma'am, please go ahead.



Lisa Wilson -



Thank you, Liz. Welcome to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Business Update Call. This is Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for Osmotica. With me on today's call are Osmotica's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Markison; Chief Operating Officer, JD Schaub; and Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Einhorn. This afternoon, the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the 3 months and full year ended December 31, 2018. This press release and a webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investors section of the Osmotica website at osmotica.com.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that any statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast,