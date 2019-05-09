May 09, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Osmotica Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2019 Financial and Business Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Ms. Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. Ma'am, you may begin.
Lisa Wilson -
Thank you, Daniel. Welcome to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2019 Financial and Business Update Call. This is Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for Osmotica. With me on today's call are Osmotica's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Markison; Chief Operating Officer, JD Schaub; and Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Einhorn. This afternoon, the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2019. This press release and a webcast of this call can be accessed through the investors section of the Osmotica website at osmotica.com.
Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that any statements made on today's conference
Q1 2019 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Call Transcript
May 09, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...