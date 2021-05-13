Q1 2021 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Lisa Wilson - In-Site Communications, Inc. - IR



Welcome to Osmotica Pharmaceuticals' First Quarter 2021 Business Update Call. This is Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for Osmotica. With me on today's call are Osmotica's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Markison; Chief Operating Officer, JD Schaub; and Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Einhorn.



This afternoon, the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2021. This press release and a webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investor section of the Osmotica website at osmotica.com.



Before we get started,