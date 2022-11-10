Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, everyone. My name is Chelsea, and I'll be your conference operator. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the RVL Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded today, November 10, 2022.
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Ms. Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for RVL Pharmaceuticals. Please go ahead.
Lisa Wilson -
Thank you, operator. Welcome to RVL Pharmaceuticals' Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Commercial Update Call. This is Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for RVL. With me on today's call are RVL's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Markison; Chief Operating Officer, J.D. Schaub; and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Mike DePetris.
This afternoon, the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the 3 months ended September 30, 2022. This press release and a webcast of this call can be accessed through the Investors section of the RVL website at rvlpharma.com.
Before we get started, I would like to
Q3 2022 RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...