Q1 2023 RVL Pharmaceuticals PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Welcome to RVL Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Commercial Update Call. This is Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for RVL. With me on today's call are RVL's Chief Executive Officer, Brian Markison; Chief Operating Officer, JD Schaub; and Principal Accounting Officer, Mike DePetris. This morning, the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the 3 months ended March 31, 2023.



Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that any