Full Year 2018 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Saipem 2018 Full Year Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, on Thursday, February 28, 2019. I would now like to turn the conference over to your presenter today, Mr. Stefano Cao, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefano Cao -



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our full year 2018 results presentation. Firstly, I am pleased to welcome Stefano Cavacini who has recently joined us as a CFO, following Giulio Bozzini's departure. Stefano has significant experiences in the CFO role with major multinational groups in several industrial sectors. He's already fully engaged in his new position and as part of our senior team.



I'm also joined today by Davide Ruvolo, our Corporate Head of Strategy and M&A; and our heads of divisions, Stefano Porcari for Offshore E&C; Maurizio Coratella for Onshore E&C; Mauro Piasere for XSIGHT; Marco Toninelli for Drilling Offshore; and Francesco Racheli for