Q2 2019 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today's Saipem First Half 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 25th of July, 2019.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker today, Stefano Cao. Please go ahead, sir.



Stefano Cao - Saipem S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 2019 half year results presentation. I'm joined today by Stefano Cavacini, our CFO; Davide Ruvolo, our Corporate Head of Strategy and M&A; and our Heads of Divisions, Stefano Porcari for Offshore E&C, Maurizio Coratella for Onshore E&C, Marco Toninelli for Drilling Offshore, Francesco Racheli for Onshore Drilling, Mauro Piasere for XSIGHT; together with our General Counsel, Mario Colombo.



As you may already know, we have a couple of changes in our organization. Starting from August, Stefano Porcari will take over leadership of the Onshore Drilling division while