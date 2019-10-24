Q3 2019 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Stefano Cao - Saipem S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our 9-Months 2019 Results Presentation.



Today I'm joined by Stefano Cavacini, our CFO; Davide Ruvolo, our Corporate Head of Strategy and M&A; our General Counsel, Mario Colombo; and our Head of Investor Relations, Max Cominelli.



Let me start -- let me take you through the highlights of today's presentation, starting with key developments during the third quarter in which we continued our positive momentum in terms of order intake. The most significant announcement were the award Arctic LNG 2 topsides in Russia, which for us represents over EUR 2 billion and the signing of a letter of