Q1 2021 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to Saipem First Quarter 2021 Results. I'm joined today by Stefano Cavacini, our CFO; our Head of the E&C division, Maurizio Coratella for Onshore; Stefano Porcari for Offshore; Marco Toninelli for Drilling; and our General Counsel, Mario Colombo; and Max Cominelli, our Head of Investor Relations.



Last year has been very difficult for the effects of the pandemic. In our Q4 2020 results, we highlighted that the uncertainty in the outlook remains, particularly in the first half of 2021. The progress of the vaccine roll out those, of course, offer some light at the end of the tunnel. Today, the outlook remains uncertain as the impact of pandemic continues to be felt. In this context, our organization is navigating well this challenging environment, and we continue to prioritize the health of our