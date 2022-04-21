Q1 2022 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Saipem First Quarter 2022 Results Presentation. The information furnished on this conference call does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. Any information covered during this conference call is not directed at or accessible by persons located in the United States of America, Australia, Japan and Canada, or any other jurisdictions where such information is not permitted or is restricted pursuant to applicable laws, rules and regulations. If you are resident or physically located in 1 of these jurisdictions, please disconnect now from this conference call. I would now like to hand over to Saipem's CEO, Mr. Francesco Caio. Please go ahead, sir.



Francesco Caio - Saipem SpA - CEO, GM & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Saipem First Quarter 2021 -- '22