Q2 2022 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Francesco Caio - Saipem SpA - CEO, GM & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Saipem First Half 2022 Results Presentation. I'm pleased to have with me Alessandro Puliti, our Chief Operating Officer; and Paolo Calcagnini, Chief Financial Officer, who in a moment will take you through the details of our operations, our progress on operations and on the numbers.



But let me start with a summary of the results and achievements we're communicating today. We are pleased to report a quarter of robust growth in revenues and margins. In the second quarter, as you can see from the slide, we have had revenues for EUR 2.5 billion, delivering a quarter-on-quarter growth of 28%, and EBITDA of EUR 176 million, which is about 21% higher than in Q1.



Now whilst delivering on existing projects, we've also continued to build the base for future growth. And as you can see, the order intake was EUR 2.5 billion. That gave us a book-to-bill at 1.4. In terms of balance sheet, end of June net debt closed at EUR 1.7 billion. This is, of course, the number on June 30. As you know, we've completed the capital