Q3 2022 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Puliti, CEO.



Alessandro Puliti - Saipem SpA - COO, CEO, GM & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Saipem Nine Months 2022 Results Presentation. I am pleased to have with me Paolo Calcagnini, our CFO, and to be talking to you all for the first time as Saipem Group CEO after my appointment on August 31.



Today's session is full of positive developments, both financial and operational. I like to start with the quarterly financial, as Q3 was another quarter of strong delivery with a robust growth in revenues and EBITDA. We posted revenues for EUR 3 billion, delivering a quarter-on-quarter growth of 21% and an EBITDA of EUR 215 million, 22% higher than Q2. EBITDA growth was mainly driven by the growth of E&C Offshore EBITDA, EUR 30 million higher than second quarter.



For the sake