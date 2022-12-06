Saipem to Discuss Santorini Drillship Acquisition Transcript

Dec 06, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Alessandro Puliti - Saipem SpA - COO, CEO, GM & Director



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to this brief presentation we have organized today to give you more details on the acquisition of the Santorini drillship that we have announced yesterday evening.



I'm here today with Marco Toninelli, CEO of Asset-Based Services; our General Counsel, Simone Chini; and Paolo Calcagnini, CFO, who is on the line.



As you saw, Saipem has exercised yesterday, a purchase option agreed with Samsung Heavy Industries and has acquired the 7-generation drillship of Santorini for $230 million to be paid by year-end 2022.



The Santorini was delivered by Samsung Heavy Industries shipyard to Saipem back in 2021. And it has been operating by Saipem under a