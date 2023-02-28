Full Year 2022 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Alessandro Puliti - Saipem SpA - COO, CEO, GM & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Saipem full year 2022 results presentation. I'm pleased to have with me Paolo Calcagnini, CFO, and our Chief Operating and Commercial Officers.



Today's session is on the results of last year and include a strategy update. Starting with the quarterly financials, Q4 was another quarter of strong delivery with a robust growth in revenues, plus 72% year-on-year and an adjusted EBITDA at EUR 150 million, driven by our Offshore businesses. For the sake of comparison, these figures no longer include Drilling Onshore, which was booked as discontinued operations and disposed to KCA Deutag at the end of October last year.



Order intake in the quarter was robust at EUR 6 billion, contributing to an