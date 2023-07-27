Q2 2023 Saipem SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Alessandro Puliti - Saipem SpA - CEO, GM, COO & Director



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Saipem First Half 2023 Results Presentation. I'm here with our CFO, Paolo Calcagnini, and with the rest of Saipem's top management team. I'm also pleased to have here in the room, Alberto Goretti, who recently joined us as Head of Investor Relations.



Let's start with the financials. Q2 was another quarter of strong delivery, driven mainly by our offshore business. In the second quarter, we delivered a robust revenue growth of 70% year-on-year and 7% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA growth was even stronger than revenues, at 48% year-on-year and 15% quarter-on-quarter. In the second quarter, we achieved an improved EBITDA margin of 7.9%, reflecting better profitability