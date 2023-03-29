Sartorius AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Mar 29, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Lothar Kappich - Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Lothar Kappich. And as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am opening this year's Annual Shareholders Meeting of our company. On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to you all. I am pleased that wherever you are right now, you are following this event via the Internet in sound and vision.



I would like to extend a particularly warm welcome to our shareholders and our shareholder executives and the ladies and gentlemen of the press. Your coverage of our company has helped keep our shareholders informed about the performance of our business during the current year. And we would like to thank -- I would like to thank you for your contribution based on the positive experiences that we've had for the virtual Annual General Meeting with the executives, this year is again opted for this format and (inaudible) to reach our shareholder base, which is clearly in character very well. This is why the AGM does not only begin