Q2 2019 Sasol Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Sasol Interim Results Conference Call. Today's call will be hosted by Bongani Nqwababa, Joint President and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Victor, Chief Financial Officer. Following the presentation, an interactive Q&A session will take place.



I will now hand the call over to Bongani Nqwababa. Please go ahead.



Bongani Nqwababa - Sasol Limited - Joint President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good day, everyone. This is Bongani Nqwababa speaking. Thank you for joining us on this call today, which Paul and I will discuss Sasol's 2019 interim results. Steve and other members of our management team will support us during the question-and-answer session. We have published a slide presentation of our results, which you can download from the Investor Centre on the Sasol website. In the interest of time, we will not discuss all slides as we would like to make more time available for your questions.



Before we begin, I'd like to refer you to the safe harbor notes on