Stephen Russell Cornell - Sasol Limited - Joint President, CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Hello, all. Bongani and I, along with our executive team, want to thank you for joining the call. We're here to talk about today's update on the LCCP and let me say upfront, we are extremely disappointed to be talking to you, again, about a further increase in the capital cost of the project.



The main focus of the call is to provide context in terms of what caused the increase and what we're doing about it. There are a number of components to today's announcement, but I'd like to be clear on 5 aspects that we want everyone to take away