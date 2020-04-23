Q3 2020 Sasol Ltd Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Fleetwood Rawstorne Grobler - Sasol Limited - President, CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Fleetwood Grobler. Thank you for taking time to join us today. I would be taking you through a business update in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, after which we will open up for Q&A.



In the room with me today is our CFO, Paul Victor; who will participate in the Q&A session at the end of the call. Unfortunately, I have to start with somewhat very sad news. On the 7th of April, one of our service providers was fatally injured while performing work at our Synfuels operations in Secunda. An investigation is underway to determine the root cause of this incident. On behalf of Sasol, I convey our sincere condolences to Mr. [Dr. Guenas'] family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.



Now moving on to other key matters I would like to discuss today. Firstly, I will share a brief update on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations in South Africa and in other regions. Two weeks ago, we announced that we had to make a few tough